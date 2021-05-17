Scuba diver and photographer Jules Casey was taking an underwater selfie when this handsome puffer joined in, eagerly mugging for the camera alongside her. This is the same Casey from Australia who shot the gorgeous video of the disappearing octopus we posted last last week.
Watch: This adorable pufferfish poses for a scuba diver's selfie
