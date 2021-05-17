Watch this excellent music video by Tokiyo Ooto before everyone else

Tokiyo Ooto doesn't have many followers on YouTube, but after watching her video, Mabaroshi, I think she deserves a much bigger audience.
Her 2018 video, Wakefulness, is also good.
She has more songs on Soundcloud.
