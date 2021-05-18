Baby Pink Haus has waited tables in the United States and Japan, and in this video, she plays the part of servers and customers in each country. The U.S. customer goes way off the menu and calls the waiter "sweetie," while the Japanese diner points to an item on the menu and says "I'll have this, please."
A TikToker who has waited tables in Japan and the U.S. shows how diners in each country order
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- restaurants
- servers
Criminal gang unleashes cockroach army in attack on restaurant
In Taipei, a criminal gang allegedly unleashed an army of 1,000 cockroaches inside a restaurant because the owner apparently owed them money. Curiously, the attack occurred during a police gathering at the restaurant although Taipei Police Commissioner Chen Jia-chang says that was just coincidental. From Focus Taiwan: Chen condemned the behavior and called it an… READ THE REST
This is the first vegan restaurant in France to receive a Michelin Star
The Michelin Guide has awarded the Arès, France restaurant ONA with a prestigious Michelin Star. ONA is an acronym for Origine Non Animale, and it is the first vegan restaurant in France to receive a Star. From CNN: Opened by self-taught chef and former archaeologist Claire Vallee, ONA boasts a seven-course evening menu priced at… READ THE REST
New study shows that everything about restaurants during COVID is awful, but especially the customers
"Take off your mask so I know how much to tip you" is a new report from One Fair Wage, a national organization that works to improve wages and working conditions for service industry employees. The data is based on surveys 1,675 food service workers from New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, as well as… READ THE REST
This 16-foot endoscopic camera makes home improvement projects a breeze
There's a plumbing problem somewhere inside your walls. There's something blocking the garbage disposal. That missing sock has got to be hiding out back behind the dryer. And what the heck is that noise up in that crawlspace or attic? Your home is full of mysteries. Not too long ago, that would have required a… READ THE REST
Markup Hero can screenshot and annotate anything you find online in seconds
Considering how easy it is to do most things in our technologically advanced world, it's still fairly shocking how difficult it can still be at times to do something relatively simple — like present an idea. Say you saw a photo online with a piece of art in the background that you'd like to feature… READ THE REST
These training courses are essential to startup CEOs seeking venture capital
Do you have a team in place? Have you scoped out your competition? Do you know the right level of funding you need? And most importantly, why should I give you money when so many others are looking for the same thing? Those are all questions an investor will often ask a startup entrepreneur —… READ THE REST