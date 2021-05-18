A TikToker who has waited tables in Japan and the U.S. shows how diners in each country order

Mark Frauenfelder
Baby Pink Haus has waited tables in the United States and Japan, and in this video, she plays the part of servers and customers in each country. The U.S. customer goes way off the menu and calls the waiter "sweetie," while the Japanese diner points to an item on the menu and says "I'll have this, please."