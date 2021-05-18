After Houston's tiger drama, Survivor's Dave Bickler updates "The Eye of the Tiger" with hilarious parody

Last week a tiger was on the loose in Houston, and the drama just kept on a rollin'. It was then seen as a passenger in a car driven by Victor Hugo Cuevas, "who faces separate murder and evading arrest charges," according to Yahoo. Finally it was handed over to an animal shelter with the help of a Houston athletic club owner, Linda McIngvale, who happened to know the alleged murderer.

Well, Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" singer Dave Bickler couldn't pass this one up. Watch his hilarious "update" to the 1982 version of the song, brought to you by The Late Show.