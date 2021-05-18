QAnon Shaman's attorney says Capitol rioters are "people with brain damage"

Albert Watkins, the lawyer representing QAnon Shaman (Jacob Chansley) had some harsh things to say about the Capitol rioters, and managed to offend just about everybody with his insensitive comments toward people with disabilities.

From TPM:

Watkins, the "Q Shaman" Jacob Chansley's attorney, said his client had Asperger's syndrome and indicated that Chansley's mental state — and the impact of Trump's "propaganda" efforts would play a role in his case.

"A lot of these defendants — and I'm going to use this colloquial term, perhaps disrespectfully — but they're all fucking short-bus people," Watkins told TPM. "These are people with brain damage, they're fucking retarded, they're on the goddamn spectrum."

"But they're our brothers, our sisters, our neighbors, our coworkers — they're part of our country. These aren't bad people, they don't have prior criminal history. Fuck, they were subjected to four-plus years of goddamn propaganda the likes of which the world has not seen since fucking Hitler."