QAnon Shaman's own lawyer attacks him in foul-mouthed interview



Jacob Angeli Chansley, the so-called 'QAnon Shaman' filmed among those storming the U.S. Capitol in January, has many detractors. But none so much as his lawyer, Albert Watkins, whose version of the "Trump Defense" sounds a lot like simply hating his client's guts.

"A lot of these defendants — and I'm going to use this colloquial term, perhaps disrespectfully — but they're all fucking short-bus people," Watkins told TPM. "These are people with brain damage, they're fucking retarded, they're on the goddamn spectrum." "But they're our brothers, our sisters, our neighbors, our coworkers — they're part of our country. These aren't bad people, they don't have prior criminal history. Fuck, they were subjected to four-plus years of goddamn propaganda the likes of which the world has not seen since fucking Hitler."

Maybe get a lawyer who can tell the difference between mitigating factors and "the goddamn spectrum".