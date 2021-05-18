Stunning Orca jump caught on expedition

Kevin Reome

After a dive in the Sea of Cortez this diving expedition happened upon a pod of orcas hunting bottlenose dolphins. The leaping orca footage captured is of the killer whale slamming into a dolphin in midair. This all took place north of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, thankfully without all the gore that often goes with wildlife films. Before this video I don't think I knew that Shamu had Flipper on its menu, but circle of life, man. Circle of life.