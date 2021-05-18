Most people didn't have email accounts 37 years ago, and the ones who did were not likely to have an on-the-go kit like this BBC reporter did. He went to Japan with an acoustic modem and a TRS-80 Model 100 and demonstrated the experience of checking email on a train (didn't work) and a hotel (worked). I like the part where he enters his account number and password and stays he's not going to tell the audience what they are, but you can easily see the keys he's pressing.
This 1984 video showing how travelers checked their email is like ancient history
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- computer history
Missing manual for world's oldest surviving computer found
The long-lost manual for the Zuse Z4, the oldest surviving digital computer has been found. The Z4 was the last computer the Nazis invented. Ahead of the Soviet invasion of Berlin, the Wehrmacht evacuated the machine west to Göttingen. It's inventor Konrad Zuse—inventor of the world's first programmable computer, the Z3—completed work on the Z4… READ THE REST
This tiny model of a big IBM 1401 computer from 1959 is so great
• You'll never guess how much the computer originally cost. READ THE REST
108 rare and bizarre information storage media types
In this episode of the 8-Bit Guy, David does a video survey of 108 types of storage media that we modern humans have used to store information. He divides the media into three categories: mechanical media, magnetic media, and optical media. He starts at the Edison Wax Cylinder and ends up at Bubble Memory. This… READ THE REST
This 16-foot endoscopic camera makes home improvement projects a breeze
There's a plumbing problem somewhere inside your walls. There's something blocking the garbage disposal. That missing sock has got to be hiding out back behind the dryer. And what the heck is that noise up in that crawlspace or attic? Your home is full of mysteries. Not too long ago, that would have required a… READ THE REST
Markup Hero can screenshot and annotate anything you find online in seconds
Considering how easy it is to do most things in our technologically advanced world, it's still fairly shocking how difficult it can still be at times to do something relatively simple — like present an idea. Say you saw a photo online with a piece of art in the background that you'd like to feature… READ THE REST
These training courses are essential to startup CEOs seeking venture capital
Do you have a team in place? Have you scoped out your competition? Do you know the right level of funding you need? And most importantly, why should I give you money when so many others are looking for the same thing? Those are all questions an investor will often ask a startup entrepreneur —… READ THE REST