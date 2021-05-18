This 1984 video showing how travelers checked their email is like ancient history

How to check your email in 1984: pic.twitter.com/P2tzx8TB47 — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) May 16, 2021

Most people didn't have email accounts 37 years ago, and the ones who did were not likely to have an on-the-go kit like this BBC reporter did. He went to Japan with an acoustic modem and a TRS-80 Model 100 and demonstrated the experience of checking email on a train (didn't work) and a hotel (worked). I like the part where he enters his account number and password and stays he's not going to tell the audience what they are, but you can easily see the keys he's pressing.