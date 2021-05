As MSNBC's Guad Venegas reported live in Santa Monica on reactions to wearing masks, viewers were reacting more to the bicyclist in the background. A woman behind Venegas was holding up her phone, apparently trying to take a selfie while cruising on a bike path, when she lost control and crashed to the ground. Fortunately she popped back up, took some moments to reorganize herself, and continued to pedal on her merry way – hopefully this time with both hands on the handlebars.

The unfortunate moment a bicycle rider fell on Live TV @MSNBC Thankfully she was able to get up and ride away. pic.twitter.com/VvH7IpFo8l — Guad Venegas (@Guadvenegas) May 17, 2021

Via Huff Post