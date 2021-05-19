Dandelion Post: Spread the love with aerogramme snail mail "seeds"

My ears always perk up when I hear mail-art purveyor extraordinaire Lea Redmond of Leafcutter Designs has a new project. "Dandelion Post" is her latest and it doesn't disappoint:

Dandelion Post is a set of nesting stationery that reaches more and more people as it radiates through the postal system and flutters around town. It is inspired by the lifecycle of a dandelion and its seed dispersal strategy. Designed with warmth, playfulness, and paper cleverness, Dandelion Post will be sealed with love and sent by you!

To "seed" a set, the 1st person in the burst folds up and nests together the full 16-envelope set. They then open the outermost envelope to find a heart-shaped posterette to keep and enjoy. Also inside is a series of letters for a branching chain of sending and receiving that continues until, finally, 16 people are enjoying heart posterettes and hundreds of tiny paper hearts are being passed around and around. It's a flurry of good cheer and encouragement! Dandelion Post reminds us that a little bit of love can go a long way. It is a small act – to pause, to be mindful, to reach out. I believe small acts add up, and can lead to great things.