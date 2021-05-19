Free haircuts

"Corto cabello gratis porque apenas me ando enseñando. (se ve feo por mi camara)"
Translation: "I'll cut short hair for free because I'm just teaching myself. (Photos are ugly because of my camera)"
[via r/DelusionalCraigslist]
"Corto cabello gratis porque apenas me ando enseñando. (se ve feo por mi camara)"
Translation: "I'll cut short hair for free because I'm just teaching myself. (Photos are ugly because of my camera)"
[via r/DelusionalCraigslist]
Die-hard fans of the Japanese band Kamen Joshi have a treat in store. The Tokyo-based chain of Tenka Torimasu fried chicken restaurants is offering sauce "designed to replicate the 'refreshing' sweat" of the band members. From Rocket News 24: Kamen Joshi member Anna Tachibana, pictured above, says that this is "the birth of the karaage… READ THE REST
Mobile device management seems easy enough. It's just…well, keeping an eye on mobile devices, right? While that's true, the demands of business mean most of those devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets all need to be integrated into one collective business system network. And, the more a company grows, the more devices need monitoring, each… READ THE REST
It's never been easier to build a website with one of those all-in-one services that turns web creation into a drag-and-drop affair. While those options are great for just getting a page up and online quickly, that cookie-cutter approach to building online doesn't always offer much room for innovation and crafting a truly unique web… READ THE REST
The world of web-connected devices and DIY electronics projects shifts daily. In fact, with the explosion of ingenious applications of the foundational Internet of Things technology, it isn't hyperbole to say it's shifting almost minute to minute. Five years ago, the IoT universe changed again with the introduction of ESP32, a dual-core microcontroller chip with… READ THE REST