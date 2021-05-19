Gentleman arrested after bragging at his dentist's office that he broke into the Capitol on January 6th

Carla Sinclair

Daniel Warmus from New York was busted after bragging to someone at his dentist's office about breaking into the Capitol on January 6th – and even pulling out his phone to show off the video he took from his "Capitol tour." A third person overheard his boastful recount and tipped off the FBI, who then found security footage of him, sporting a "CNN is fake news" sweatshirt and "Trump 2020" cap and toting a "Fuck Antifa" flag, while romping around inside the Capitol. The gentleman was arrested on Tuesday.

From NBC:

Daniel Warmus, of Alden, New York, was arrested Tuesday and charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or without authority, and knowingly with the intent to impede and the orderly conduct of government, according to the Department of Justice.

A subsequent investigation identified Warmus on security footage inside the Capitol and as having entered the federal building through the Senate Wing Doors at about 2:17 p.m., the complaint said.

A search warrant was issued for Warmus' cellphone records, which matched his mobile number "as having utilized a cell site consistent with providing service to a geographic area that included the interior" of the Capitol. The records also matched Warmus' phone model and equipment serial number, according to the complaint.