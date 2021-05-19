New York has begun a criminal investigation of the Trump organization

Attorney General Letitia James has notified the Trumps that the State of New York's is now pursuing criminal charges, as well as civil, in their on-going investigation of the family's business.

NBC:

The New York attorney general's office said Tuesday that it is pursuing a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization, in addition to the ongoing civil probe.

"We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment at this time," Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for the office, said in a statement.