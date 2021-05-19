Obama on UFOs: "We don't know exactly what they are"

In June, the Pentagon will release a report containing "a detailed analysis of unidentified aerial phenomena data and intelligence" collected by the US Office of Naval Intelligence, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, and the FBI. On "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Reggie Watts asked former President Obama about his thoughts on the phenomenon.

"What is true, and I'm actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are," he said.

Well I guess that's good, because otherwise they'd just be FOs.