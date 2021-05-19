When my daughter showed me this, I laughed out loud. It won't make much sense unless you've played Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but if you have you will probably laugh, too.
Someone added Zelda Breath of the Wild music to undercover cop cars
- breath of the wild
- Funny
- zelda
