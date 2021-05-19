Watch this Daren and Karen couple call the police to complain about getting a ticket

This traffic stop in Canada didn't go well. In the video we have a Daren in the driver's seat and a Karen in the passenger seat. The Karen is recording the video. The Daren is flipping the bird at a cop who taps on the rolled-up driver's side window. The Daren tells the cop, "I'm waiting for your boss to call me. Fuck off and get in your car." The cop wants to give the Daren a ticket. Daren clearly doesn't want the ticket but after a few seconds, he unrolls the window and says "You're a fucking little bitch. Give me my ticket and go fuck yourself, goofball." The Daren snatches the ticket and unleashes an additional slew of expletives as he drives away. The Karen points her phone camera at herself and mentions something about "pushing" and "hitting," possibly referring to an incident that must have taken place between them and the police before the recording started.

But the cop isn't done with the Daren and pulls him over again. The cop approaches the car with a taser in his hand. "He's got his gun on me now!" exclaims the Daren. The cop tries to open the Daren's door, but it's locked, so the cop breaks the window to apprehend Daren. As the Daren gets out of the car, the Karen shouts into the phone, "Send somebody now, please! He's got a gun on my husband." The Daren gets handcuffed and yells, "He's trippin' balls! Hurry up! Help me!" As if by magic, another patrol car immediately arrives, but I don't think these cops are here to help Daren and Karen. I also don't think the video Karen recording is going to help their case, either.