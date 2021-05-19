In this video, using the visual aid of comparatively-sized circles of construction paper, US Representative Katie Porter (CA) obliterates AbbVie's CEO Richard Gonzalez and the big pharma claim that drug prices need to be so high because of the huge cost of drug research and development.
Image: Screengrab
With handy construction paper visuals, Rep. Katie Porter eviscerates big pharma CEO over industry's lies
In this video, using the visual aid of comparatively-sized circles of construction paper, US Representative Katie Porter (CA) obliterates AbbVie's CEO Richard Gonzalez and the big pharma claim that drug prices need to be so high because of the huge cost of drug research and development.