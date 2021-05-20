All-girl garage punk band The Linda Lindas played the L.A. Public Library

The Linda Lindas are an L.A. based all-girl garage punk band taking the world by storm. Earlier this month, they scored the gig of a lifetime—performing inside the hallowed halls of the Los Angeles Public Library for Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month (the song "Racist Sexist Boys" at the 35:58 mark is particularly rocking). Plus, they have two singles in the recent Netflix movie Moxie. And, look what else these baddies have been up to:

Half Asian and half Latinx. Two sisters, a cousin, and their close friend. The Linda Lindas channel the spirit of original punk, power pop, and new wave through today's ears, eyes, and minds. Mila (10), Eloise (13), Lucia (14), and Bela (16) first played together as part of Kristin Kontrol's pickup band of inexperienced kids for Girlschool LA in January 2018, where they were joined by Bobb and Bethany from Best Coast and Karen O. That summer, Bela asked Lucia, Eloise, and Mila to back her up on a few songs at a Hi-Hat gig, and the garage punk band was born.

They weren't called The Linda Lindas until they started playing Save Music in Chinatown benefit matinees in the fall, where they've shared the stage with punk lifers and legends including The Dils, The Gears, Alley Cats, and Phranc. They've also played with Alice Bag, joined Best Coast and Money Mark at a DIY political fund raiser, opened a sold-out record release show for Bleached, and were hand-picked by Riot Grrrl legends Bikini Kill to open up for them at one of their reunion shows at the Hollywood Palladium…