Jen Psaki tests a new kind of Psaki bomb when Peter Doocy asks about Covid originating in a lab

Up to now, the White House Press Secretary has been mixing up her Jen Psaki bombs with basically the same recipe: shaking up the questioner with a smarter question of her own, adding an amused smile for good measure, and then dropping smart, targeted facts that dismantle the disingenuous reporter until he's seeing double.

But today she tested a new type of Psaki bomb on Fox News "reporter" Peter Doocy, who is always an entertaining customer at Psaki's White House press briefings. For today's act, he told Psaki that House Republicans had "significant circumstantial evidence that Covid-19 originated in a lab," and then asked, "Has the White House seen any circumstantial evidence that it did not originate from a lab?"

And Psaki, for the first time, held her questioning response and even held her delightful smile (well, for the most part – it was lurking just beneath the surface), replacing them both with a composed, strategically dropped warning: "I would caution you against disproving a negative there, which is never the responsible approach … We don't have enough information at this point to make an assessment." It was a different approach for the normally more playful Psaki, but delivered with the same deliciously satisfying result.