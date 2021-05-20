Rest in peace Charles Grodin, 86

Actor Charles Grodin passed away Tuesday at his home in Connecticut at the age of 86 after battling cancer, according to his son. Grodin starred in such movies as "The Heartbreak Kid", "Heaven Can Wait", "Beethoven" and the classic "Midnight Run" with Robert DeNiro. The exchange between Grodin and DeNiro in the below clip is both actors at their most brilliant in timing and delivery.

via CNN:

The actor became a favorite guest of the late-night talk shows, where he affected a haughty personality, with dozens of appearances with Johnny Carson and David Letterman. Later, Grodin tried hosting a talk show himself on CNBC,and also became an author, writing a number of books, beginning in 1989 with "It Would Be So Nice If You Weren't Here: My Journey Through Show Business." Grodin explained that he stumbled on his hostile talk-show persona after following Diana Ross on "The Tonight Show." He then continued to hone that act, and hosts — especially Letterman — were delighted to play along.

Here Grodin brings his "attorney" on the David Letterman show in 1989 to deal with grievances after past guests spoke ill of him with Dave. Outstanding comedy.