Russian fisher posts snapshots of incredibly creepy and strange ocean animals

Roman Fedortsov is a fisher based in Murmansk, Russia who has worked on a trawler for nearly two decades. He created an astonishing Instagram account to document his snapshots of the fascinating and creepy creatures from the deep that sometimes get caught in his net. From PetaPixel:

Fedortsov and the crew work to catch commercial fish such as cod, haddock, halibut, redfish, and herring in the Norwegian Sea, the Barents Sea, and the Atlantic Ocean. But in putting down their nets to depths between 980-3,300 feet (300-1,000m), it's not uncommon for unexpected creatures to be hauled up into the ship as well[…]

"I decided to create my Instagram and Twitter accounts because many people have no idea how the fish could look like," Fedortsov says. "I was really impressed by the appearance of some deep fish and I wanted to share my experience with other people."