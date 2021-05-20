The Nintendo Wii U still gives the Switch a run for its money, and you can get one for 32% off

It's always interesting to take a look back into gaming's not-so-distant past and reevaluate some conventional wisdom from back in the day. For instance, in the wake of its screaming popularity, there's a general sense that the scorching success of the Nintendo Switch was in direct response to the marketing failure of Nintendo's previous platform, the Nintendo Wii U.

So obviously, that means the Switch is vastly superior to the Wii U, right? Well, we'd suggest that might not be the case. In fact, it turns out some of the most popular Switch games — titles like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — were actually ported almost directly over from the Wii U.

Being able to score a Wii U console now, especially at their considerably lower prices, only spotlights that Nintendo had a mighty plucky little system on their hands that never quite broke through with the public. But for those interested in an awesomely unexpected game experience, this refurbished Wii U brings a whole lot to the table.

The Wii U is almost reminiscent of a tablet, with a gamepad controller sporting a built-in 6.2-inch LCD touchscreen for all the gaming action. While gamers could play right on the Gamepad, the controller also synced to the console wirelessly or via HDMI cable so players could also play right through your TV.

In addition to a motion control system, a front-facing camera, microphone, stereo speakers, and the Gamepad's shaking rumble feature, this model is also the Deluxe edition, including base storage of 8 GB to hold all your saved games.

Another huge selling point to the Wii U is that it's completely backwards compatible with the original Wii, meaning almost all of those fantastic Wii games are fully supported on Wii U for hours of endless game playing.

Meanwhile, this refurbished Wii U comes with an A grade rating, meaning it's been fully inspected and certified to be running in top form and arrives in near-mint condition with minimal to zero scuffing or scratches on the console or controller.

