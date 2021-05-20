Now that Carla and I are vaccinated, we're enjoying backyard visits with friends. I bought this set of 6 nesting stainless steel bowls. They're good for bringing food to a backyard barbecue. The largest one is 7 quarts — capacious enough for a large salad. The lids form a tight seal, too, which means they won't fall off in the car ride over.
This set of 6 nesting stainless steel bowls are great for potlucks
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- useful stuff
I bought the most obnoxious color of these unisex foam garden clogs
Nothing says "quiet sophistication" like unisex foam garden clogs. I ordered a pair on Amazon and they are supremely comfortable and easy to slip on and off. Even without a heel they stay secure on my feet as I walk around the house. They come in a variety of colors. I bought red, the most… READ THE REST
Once you have pair of locking pliers you'll wonder how you made it this far without them
Knipex makes high-quality tools, and these 10-inch Universal Jaw-Locking Pliers are no exception. If you've never used jaw-locking pliers, they clamp on to things without you having to keep gripping the handles. I've used mine countless times to grip onto stubborn bolts, nuts, and pipes. READ THE REST
This motorized standing desk helps me draw
I recently got a Flexispot Adjustable Pro Series Standing Desk. Mine is the Willow Solid Wood Standing Desk, which has a 48" × 24" desktop and a height range of 27.9" to 47.6". There are plenty of other options on their site, including standings desks for kids, gaming desks, and desks in many sizes. I've… READ THE REST
The Nintendo Wii U still gives the Switch a run for its money, and you can get one for 32% off
It's always interesting to take a look back into gaming's not-so-distant past and reevaluate some conventional wisdom from back in the day. For instance, in the wake of its screaming popularity, there's a general sense that the scorching success of the Nintendo Switch was in direct response to the marketing failure of Nintendo's previous platform,… READ THE REST
This $15 training makes understanding digital art and animation easy
We've come a long way from the animation techniques that drove Walt Disney to fame and defined the medium for nearly 100 years. Back in the 1930s, it took over 1,000 animators and technicians almost three years and countless hours of drawing to craft Disney's epic classic Fantasia. Now with the refining of computer animation,… READ THE REST
This $50 rechargeable pocket flashlight is always prepared for emergencies
Flashlights are one of those emergency items that you don't really want to leave to chance. Over 99 percent of the time, you don't think or particularly care about the state of the flashlight in your kitchen drawer or in the glove box of your vehicle. But during that moment when you really need it, when… READ THE REST