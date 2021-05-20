This set of 6 nesting stainless steel bowls are great for potlucks

Mark Frauenfelder

Now that Carla and I are vaccinated, we're enjoying backyard visits with friends. I bought this set of 6 nesting stainless steel bowls. They're good for bringing food to a backyard barbecue. The largest one is 7 quarts — capacious enough for a large salad. The lids form a tight seal, too, which means they won't fall off in the car ride over.