Apple introduced a bunch of new features for people with disabilities. In addition, Apple is offering on-demand sign language interpreters for video customer support. The new assistive touch gestures for the Apple Watch are amazing. You can control the watch by tapping your finger and thumb together and clenching your fist.
Watch: Apple Watch now has cool "assistive touch" functions for people with limb differences
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- apple watch
- assistive technology
Apple Watch Series 6 blood oxygen monitor is "unreliable"
Dieter Bohn of The Verge says the Apple Watch Series 6 is good, but if you already have a Series 5, there's "no reason to upgrade." Even if you have an older model, you probably don't need the 6. Plus, the blood oxygen monitor is "unreliable." READ THE REST
Slow motion video of an Apple Watch ejecting water
The Apple Watch has a function that drives out water trapped inside. This slow-motion video shows it in action. Image: YouTube READ THE REST
Sales of Apple Watches eclipse watch sales of entire Swiss watch industry
Sales of Swiss watches are declining, and sales of Apple watches are rising steeply. This must be a surprise to the makers of Swiss luxury watches, who lifted their imperious snouts in disdain at the cough-drop shaped Apple Watch when it first came out. From Enrique Dans's piece in Forbes, titled, How Apple Killed The… READ THE REST
The Nintendo Wii U still gives the Switch a run for its money, and you can get one for 32% off
It's always interesting to take a look back into gaming's not-so-distant past and reevaluate some conventional wisdom from back in the day. For instance, in the wake of its screaming popularity, there's a general sense that the scorching success of the Nintendo Switch was in direct response to the marketing failure of Nintendo's previous platform,… READ THE REST
This $15 training makes understanding digital art and animation easy
We've come a long way from the animation techniques that drove Walt Disney to fame and defined the medium for nearly 100 years. Back in the 1930s, it took over 1,000 animators and technicians almost three years and countless hours of drawing to craft Disney's epic classic Fantasia. Now with the refining of computer animation,… READ THE REST
This $50 rechargeable pocket flashlight is always prepared for emergencies
Flashlights are one of those emergency items that you don't really want to leave to chance. Over 99 percent of the time, you don't think or particularly care about the state of the flashlight in your kitchen drawer or in the glove box of your vehicle. But during that moment when you really need it, when… READ THE REST