Here's how to take the perfect nap

When I worked at Medium years ago, I was impressed by the comfy "nap pods" built into the office walls where we were encouraged to take rests as-needed. Right away though, my wife forbade me from ever getting into one of the pods. She knew that any "nap" I took would almost certainly stretch into multiple hours of deep sleep, leading me to wake up groggy, panic-stricken, and probably grumpy to boot. In this video, sleep scientist Sara Mednick, PhD—author of Take a Nap! Change Your Life—explains the right way to catch some z's.

(via Kottke)