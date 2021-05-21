I wonder how many takes this took?
How a daring skateboarding video was filmed
Watch as a skater rules a skatepark
This gent displays the mastery that comes with really knowing your park. He taps nearly every single surface he can find Oh, to be able to do anything like this! I can watch, and frequently do, at my local skatepark but a single ollie remains about the best I can do besides rolling down the… READ THE REST
Karen fails to impress this skateboarder
Everybody knows skateboarding is not a crime, right? This skater maintains his cool and cruises around while Karen gives him grief. Honestly, after so many decades of being harassed I'm pretty sure Karen v skateboarder is just another day. READ THE REST
Natas Kaupas from 1990's 'A Reason For Living'
One of the greatest to come out of Dogtown, Natas Kaupas is my favorite street skater. Watching this I am also amazed at how far skating has come. READ THE REST
