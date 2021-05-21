How do Graham, Cruz, and the other wimps think they can "move on" when Trump is still pushing the Big Lie?

What the hell do Trump marionettes like Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio, and Cancun Cruz think they're doing, saying they want to "move on" from the January 6th insurrection? When Kevin McCarthy says, "I don't think anyone is really questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election. I think that is all over with," doesn't he realize he's going off script?

As shown in this video by the Republican Accountability Project, puppet master Donald Trump has clearly not moved on. He is still pushing the Big Lie on his twitt… er… website. For instance, April 2nd: "There was massive fraud in the 2020 election." April 5th: "400,000 absentee ballots are missing." May 3rd: "The fraudulent election will be known as the BIG LIE." May 6th: "… the most tainted and corrupt election." May 13th: "… corrupt, third world election." May 15th: "The presidential election will go down as THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY." May 16th: " …there is no way Joe won the 2020 presidential election."

If these trapped pawns of the ex-president really want to put the 2020 election behind them, "they should tell Donald Trump." Or face the wrath of their puppeteer.