I recommend this rowing machine

Mark Frauenfelder

I wasn't sure what to expect from a sub-$250 rowing machine, but the Sunny has proven to be a solid machine. It was easy to assemble (and came with a screwdriver, hex keys, and wrenches). The operation is smooth and very quiet. Resistance is magnetic and adjustable from 1 to 8. The tiny-display "computer" that tracks calories, times, and strokes is hard to read and not illuminated, but I use the countdown timer on my phone or watch anyway. 