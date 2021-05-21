Rabbit's Blood is a wonderfully grim animated short set in the distant future

Rabbit's Blood is a wonderfully grim animated short by Sarina Nihei. The film was released in 2017 and is five minutes long. The story takes place in the distant future, and is about a society where there are two rival groups. One of the groups is made up of ominous cloaked men, and the other is a bunch of human-bodied rabbits who live underground. I love the simplicity of the hand-drawn element to this film, and Nihei's unique creepy style. There are no words in the animation; just eerie sound effects which had me totally captivated and added to the film's darkness. This is a seriously cool, creepy, imaginative short film.
From Vimeo:
Sarina Nihei is an award-winning animation director and illustrator living in Tokyo. Obsessed with Estonian animation while studying graphic design at Tama Art University in Tokyo, Nihei decided to pursue animation and moved to London to start a Master's degree at the Royal College of Art. Her previous short film Small People With Hats has won prizes and been screened at festivals all over the world.