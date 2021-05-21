Rep. Marie Newman on her "deeply broken" office neighbor Marjorie Taylor Greene: "She needs help"

Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL) gets to the core problem of toxic conspiracy-theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA), telling the MeidasTouch podcast, "I think she needs help, and I don't mean that in a trite way… You don't have to be a mental health professional to understand that she's a deeply broken person."

Newman, whose daughter is transgender, was trolled in February by Greene (see video here), who put up an anti-transgender sign in the hall directly across from Newman's office.

Watching Greene operate in the Capitol "is like watching a middle school mean girl try to operate in a very serious place," she tells the podcast's Meisalas brothers. "Congress is serious. We do serious things and we have a lot on our plates. …And she is not a serious member of Congress."