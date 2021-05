Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg's former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg, says without hesitation that he will flip on former Pres. Trump.



She also says she has hard evidence that Trump paid for her kids' tuitions.

Jennifer Weisselberg tells CNN that "There has been nothing legal going on in the past 20 years." Mrs. Weisselberg tells of her ex-husband Barry stealing from the Trump Organization, as well as shady dealings across the board.

When asked if Allen Weisselberg would flip on Trump, Jennifer Weisselberg's answer was an emphatic "Yes."