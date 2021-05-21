Watch: Democratic Representative Tim Ryan of Ohio lets loose on GOP Reps

Tim Ryan of Ohio gives his Republican colleagues a piece of his mind during a speech yesterday regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol hill.
See also: Tim Ryan losing his shit about the GOP throwing a hissy fit about Dr. Seuss.
Tim Ryan of Ohio gives his Republican colleagues a piece of his mind during a speech yesterday regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol hill.
See also: Tim Ryan losing his shit about the GOP throwing a hissy fit about Dr. Seuss.
Led by Kevin McCarthy, the GOP today removed Liz Cheney from her position as party conference chair over her criticism of former president Donald Trump. Her ousting confirms Trump's continued domination of the Republican party and the fealty of its remaining leaders. "I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our… READ THE REST
Republican leaders in Ohio have introduced a bill to rename Mosquito Lake State Park. The new name? According to the bill, introduced by freshman state Representative Mike Loychik, the park will become Donald J. Trump State Park. "This legislation is meant to honor the commitment and dedication that our 45th President of the United States,… READ THE REST
Not that we need blatant boneheaded statements to know the nefarious thoughts that dwell within the GOP, but this kind of reminder is still nice. Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson gives the same reason men gave for over a century prohibiting women to vote up until 1920 and the 19th amendment: they're too uninformed… READ THE REST
Millennials love their pets. Like, a lot. And they don't hold back when it comes to spending money on pet care, diet, toys, and general well-being. A recent report says the generation spends more than boomers on their pets, and they're damn proud of it. And wanting to spend that money at a brand that… READ THE REST
A decade ago, most TV viewers were exasperated by spiraling cable costs and the feeling they were being slowly strangled by their cable company. To this day, it's no surprise that half of the 10 companies with the worst negative responses to their customer service last year were all cable and satellite TV providers. Of course,… READ THE REST
Flashlights are great. You likely have one squirreled away in your kitchen drawer, in your vehicle trunk, or in your garage. There are probably even a few more scattered around. But do you have a headlamp? They're about as useful as they come, especially when you don't want to have your hands full with a flashlight,… READ THE REST