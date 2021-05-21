This catchy "We Are Family" parody skewers Mike Pence's brother who doesn't care that rioters wanted to hang him

On #LSSC tonight: Things are going to be awkward between Mike Pence and Greg Pence for awhile. pic.twitter.com/IiAMr1eo3e — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 21, 2021

…The MAGA people wanted you hanged, They erected gallows, But how can I take on a murderous gang when I so desperately need their votes? We are family, But they tried to kill you not me (why did you side with Nancy?), We are family, Might be awkward at Thanksgiving…

This Brother Wedge parody of Sister Sledge's 1979 hit "We Are Family" hits the nail on the head when it comes to brotherly love in the Pence family. Yes, rioters on January 6th built a gallows intended for ex-VP Mike Pence and chanted "Hang Mike Pence!" But, with votes from Trump's base taking priority over country, or in this case family, Pence's brother Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.) voted against a bipartisan investigation of the Capitol insurrection. So much for family values.

Brought to you by A Late Show.