"Banksy of Rae Dunn" droplifts pro-birth control products in Hobby Lobby

TikTokker Anneke Roberts of Grand Rapids, Michigan is doing the Lord's work. Calling herself the "Banksy of Rae Dunn,"** she and a friend recently infiltrated Hobby Lobby, the arts-and-crafts chain led by that notorious conservative Christian, by droplifting faux pro-birth control products in one of their stores. She writes, "This one is for not letting your employees get birth control with their insurance 😡😡😡"



I've said it before, and I'll say it again, the kids are alright.

Want some of her subversive faux Rae Dunn pieces? Head to her Etsy shop.

**"Rae Dunn" is a reference to the mass-produced white pottery with the simple black font that's got a cult following with the suburban mom set. It's found in places like TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls, and, of course, Hobby Lobby.

screengrabs via Anneke618/TT

