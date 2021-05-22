Save 50% on a digital air pump that inflates balls, tires, and pool toys for you

Have you ever had one of those anxious moments pumping up a basketball or a bike tire or a pool toy? You can be manually pumping away but secretly fearful that all it'll take is one extra pump too many and — boom! It's all over

Without constant monitoring or extra gauges, manual pumps are more than just manual work. They're exercises in guesstimating, and there's an innate fear that you could unwittingly destroy this object forever if you aren't careful. Tools like the Tech-Inflate Digital Air Pump can alleviate that anxiety, offering a simple method for inflating virtually anything safely.

Lightweight, portable, and only the size of a small TV remote, this helpful electric pump from Tech Zebra does all the work for you. Just insert the needle, use the LCD display controls on the device's digital pressure gauge to preset the right PSI inflation, then hit the button.

The pump automatically fills your object with air, monitoring the air's pounds per square inch as you go. Once it reaches your preset pressure, the pump stops on its own so users get perfect inflation every time. It even comes with a memory function that defaults to the last used pressure value, so if it's the same, all it takes is a button press to get started.

Rather than the elbow grease needed for old-school pumping, this device works hands-free. It also includes an LED light for pumping up that ball in those late twilight hours to get just a few more rounds in before dark. The pump runs off a 2,000mAh rechargeable battery that can inflate over 30 balls on a single charge. Just plug in the Micro-USB charging cable and the pump will be fully powered and ready to go in about 2 hours.

The Tech-Inflate Digital Air Pump makes the entire pumping process easy — and right now, shoppers can pick one up at 50 percent off its regular price. Regularly $99, it's available now for just $49.99.

Prices subject to change.