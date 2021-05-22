This stainless steel, 10-in-1 multitool is just 2.5 inches long and costs $25

Everyday carry items aren't cheap plastic disposable gadgets that sit in your pocket or glovebox waiting to break at the first attempt to strip a wire, cut a plastic zip tie, or pop a top of a bottle. They're tools, and the best ones don't just come stocked with a full complement of gimmicky features. No, the best multitools are built to last and always ready to get the job done.

This Mini Flagship 10-in-1 Multitool from Nextool is just that kind of EDC superstar, a tiny package filled with useful features expertly crafted on a solid framework to handle tough jobs in any situation. This multitool is actually a scaled-down version of Nextool's original Flagship tool, with 10 useful features packed inside an ingenious double butterfly designed 2.4-inch long frame and weighing just 2.75 oz. Best of all, it's made from durable stainless steel, ensuring longevity and usefulness for years to come.

Among the Mini Flagship's many uses is its standout feature, the needlenose pliers and scissors. Unlike lesser competitors, these tools on the Mini Flagship are automatically designed to snap back to an open position after they've been manually closed. So rather than applying pressure in both directions to open and close those instruments, you can focus on pressing with single-direction pressure for handling tasks smoothly.

In addition to the pliers and scissors, the Mini Flagship also comes equipped with a gripper, a wire cutter, a file, flat and Phillips screwdrivers, a can opener, a knife, and a bottle opener for taking care of almost any quick tool need. From camping, hiking, backpacking, hunting, and fishing to all those household DIY spot projects, the Mini Flagship is a great alternative to lugging out an entire unwieldy toolbox.

Regularly $49, you not only save 30 percent off the price of the Mini Flagship 10-in-1 Multitool from Nextool, but you can also enjoy an additional $10 off when you make the purchase. Just use the code MULTITOOL10 during checkout to drop the Mini Flagship's final cost to just $25.

