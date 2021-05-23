When not getting into trouble, Pretzel is pretty good at snoozing.
Hark! A pupper snores
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- cuteness
- doggo
Dog makes cute faces
Electra can be cute when she isn't eating my freshly planted vegetables, or Roku remotes. READ THE REST
How Electra the puppy keeps cool
My puppy Electra beats the heat. View this post on Instagram The only rule is be cool #puppy #dogsofinstagram #summer #beattheheat #fluffy #cute #adorbs A post shared by Electra (@electra___cute) on Jul 14, 2020 at 5:44pm PDT READ THE REST
Wherein a dog fails to 'choose wisely'
I have made a terrible choice… pic.twitter.com/ffaJPogfsl — Dogs are the best people (@_TheBestDogs) November 6, 2019 After Temple of Doom you can not expect the dog to have watched Last Crusade. Nice use of Enya there too. READ THE REST
Chromebook turned 10 this month. Celebrate with 10 models on sale for up to 52% off
It's hard to believe, but the announcement of the first Chromebooks happened 10 years ago this month. We know, we didn't buy a gift either. Thankfully, some of the biggest Chromebook vendors aren't taking that personally — and instead, they're actually offering gifts of their own. Right now, you can take advantage of discount offers on… READ THE REST
The business-ready, leather-like backpack is 100 percent waterproof and even floats
Water and your personal belongings generally don't mix. Once you slip your laptop, an iPhone, maybe some earbuds, and all the other assorted papers and other physical stuff you need to carry around with you from place to place into a carrying bag, your first instinct is always to keep that bag dry at all… READ THE REST
This stainless steel, 10-in-1 multitool is just 2.5 inches long and costs $25
Everyday carry items aren't cheap plastic disposable gadgets that sit in your pocket or glovebox waiting to break at the first attempt to strip a wire, cut a plastic zip tie, or pop a top of a bottle. They're tools, and the best ones don't just come stocked with a full complement of gimmicky features.… READ THE REST