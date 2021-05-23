Watch as a gas station attendant dramatically votes for life

This GIF is soothing in a "Thank heavens!" sort of a way. A gas station attendant is having none of the gentleman smoking while pumping gas, and just marches out to prevent death by exploding gas station.
Obligatory Zoolander.
