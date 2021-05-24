A woman at the El Paso Zoo in Texas not only entered the spider monkey enclosure, but actually waded across their pool and settled under a waterfall, where she fed the monkeys Hot Cheetos. "Stupid and lucky" – the words used by zoo director Joe Montisano (according to People) – just about sums it up. Fortunately neither she nor the monkeys were harmed (although who knows what those chips did to the monkeys' digestion).
This woman broke into a monkey exhibit at the zoo, sat in their pool, and fed them Hot Cheetos
