"Charlie bit my finger" NFT sold for $760,000 and will be "deleted" from YouTube, according to family

An NFT of the classic 2007 "Charlie bit my finger" video sold at auction on Sunday for $760,000. According to the Davies-Carr family whose children are seen in the clip, the video will soon be "deleted" from YouTube. Somehow I don't think it'll be too hard to find. From CNN:



"Bid to own the soon-to-be-deleted YouTube phenomenon, Charlie Bit My Finger, leaving you as the sole owner of this lovable piece of internet history (while also getting the chance to say Charlie bit your finger, if you want to see what all the hype is about)," the website says.

An intense bidding war between anonymous accounts sent the price skyrocketing in the auction's final hours, with "3fmusic" ultimately outbidding "mememaster" for the NFT.