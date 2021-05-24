Fripp and Toyah "Rock You Like a Hurricane"

I have loved watching the descent into playful madness of Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Wilcox during their pandemic isolation. They have gotten weirder, wackier, more exhibitionist, and have explored a deep catalog of music—mostly mainstream rock and metal—over the past 15 months. Mainly, they just seem to be having a lot of fun.



As one commenter put it: "Fripp covering rock in a mohawk [and makeup!]. I must be in a parallel universe." Here, the duo, along with mysterious masked guitarist, Sydney Jake, cover Scorpions' "Rock You Like a Hurricane."



Image: Screengrab