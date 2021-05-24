This helpful instructional video shows how to artificially inseminate a building.
Pipe cleaning technology looks like Cronenberg-style alien pornography
Drain Addict is a popular YouTube channel about a professional drain unclogger's successes
Over 200,000 people subscribe to Drain Addict, a YouTube channel devoted exclusively to an Australian plumber's adventures unclogging drains. In the video above, titled Blocked Drain 448, the Drain Addict goes to work on a pipe completely clogged with tree roots. Doobybrain says: Drain Addict is my new obsession, and with over 400 videos on… READ THE REST
Stop flushing shit besides TP and shit down your toilet
A good toilet paper is hard to find these days, thanks to everyone's totally irrational coronavirus panic buying. But that's not the biggest problem for our butts. No, worse is that alt-TPs are messing with our septic systems, which makes an even bigger mess for everyone. My colleague Doug Mahoney has a great new blog post… READ THE REST
Red wine literally flows from kitchen faucets in Italian town
Last week, red wine flowed from the household faucets in the northern Italy town of Castelvetro di Modena. A broken valve at a local winery caused 1,000 liters of wine to flow through the water supply to around 20 homes. Unfortunately the malfunction was resolved in a few hours. From CNN: The incident provided a… READ THE REST
