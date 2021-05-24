This stylish bracelet transforms into a reusable straw

They are the kind of stats that chill us to the bone, then make us white-hot angry. We use 500 million plastic straws every day. Meanwhile, straws and other discarded plastic, 8 million tons of it, float into our oceans every year. It's estimated the world's beaches are now home to as many as 8.3 billion plastic straws.

Bottom line — that's not acceptable. Not by a long shot. And while companies like Starbucks are phasing out plastic straws, it's not enough. Everybody needs to do their part to stamp out the avalanche of single-use plastic garbage, and the nOcean Wearable Reusable Silicone Straw is a great place to start.

Produced with the support of nearly 600 backers on Indiegogo and Kickstarter, the nOcean is a reusable drinking straw that doesn't feel like you're carrying around a straw. In fact, it actually looks like a minimalist, lowkey, yet stylish bracelet.

Of course, that's when you don't have a beverage to down. When that time comes, rather than reaching for the straw dispenser, the nOcean unfurls into a nearly 6-inch long straw made of medical-grade silicone and stainless steel for putting away both hot and cold drinks.

The steel clasp also works as the straw mouthpiece, creating both a functional grip to keep the nOcean secure around your wrist as well as a clean funnel to ingest your beverages. And since cleanliness has never been more important, the nOcean also comes with its own cleaning instrument and cover to make sure the straw is always ready to deliver.

In addition to doing your part for the environment, the dollars you spend on the nOcean are going to help the cause as well. 50 percent of the net profits are given back into ocean cleanup efforts to help make sure the world's water is protected for future generations.

Regularly $20, you can also save 20 percent off the price of the nOcean Wearable Reusable Silicone Straw

