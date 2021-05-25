Instead of identifying traffic signals or deciphering zalgo-text, the next captcha you encounter online may have you playing Doom—or at least shooting a few zombiemen in a box while listening to At Doom's Gate. It was made by Miquel Camps Orteza: "Don't take this too seriously."
Doom-themed captcha
"Anarch", a new, public-domain Doom-like game coded from scratch in <256K
I've argued that the video-game "Doom" is a sort of cultural version of Turing Completeness. Given that we're jamming computers and screens into just about any device these days, inevitably (and delightfully) someone gets it to run Doom: Watches, digital cameras, ATMs, pregnancy sticks. But you know what's even cooler? Creating your own new, original… READ THE REST
How to power your calculator with potatoes so you can play DOOM
I have fond memories of hacking my TI-83+ graphing calculator in high school to play Wolfenstein 3D and other games (because killing Nazis > paying attention in algebra). In the video above, YouTuber Equalo takes it a step further by running DOOM on his TI-84 … but instead of using batteries, he figures out how… READ THE REST
30 years of Japanese metal from Ningen Isu
It's my new favorite jam, Ningen Isu ("The Human Chair"), a Japanese doom/heavy metal band of three lifelong friends from Aomori, Japan. The band's character-costumes are influenced by Kiss (their sound, by Black Sabbath). There's Wazzy, the mystical samurai guitar player, Suzuke, the demon bass player, and Nobu, the Japanese gangster drummer. The band has… READ THE REST
