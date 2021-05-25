Jen Psaki throws two great Psaki bombs at Peter Doocy when he asks the same dense question twice

As we all know by now, Jen Psaki is by far one of the most fun and fascinating White House Press Secretaries we've had in recent times, if not ever. And as anyone who's a Jen junkie knows, it's the cool-as-a-cocktail way she answers wannabe "gotcha" questions that keep us tuned in and turned on.

But Psaki wouldn't have a chance to hurl those Psaki bombs if it weren't for the slow reporters who ask them. Which leads us to the slowest of all, Faux News "reporter" Peter Doocy, who has outdone himself this week with a dense question he asked not once, but twice in two days. I'll give him credit, he at least paraphrased the question, hoping maybe the second time would be the charm. But nah, not by a long shot. And Psaki's answer was hilarious both times.

Yesterday, pretending to suddenly care that Americans have died from Covid, Doocy wanted to know why Biden wasn't doing more to find out where the virus originated. "With 589, 920 dead Americans, at what point does President Biden say, 'We don't want to wait for the WHO, we don't know what they're doing, this needs to be an American-led effort to get to the bottom of what happened?'" And before Psaki could finish even one sentence he added, "He [Biden] talks all the time about how he's known President Xi for a long time, so why can't he just call…"

To which teacher Psaki very patiently answered, "I think you're misunderstanding how this process actually works…" Unfortunately, her very clear lesson that followed didn't stick.

The following day (today), Doocy needed a refresher course. "Does President Biden think these conspiracy theories we hear about now, that Covid -19 may have been manmade and escaped from a lab in China, are a whacky conspiracy theory … or does he think that's possible?"

To which an undeterred Psaki answered, "Well, we went through this journey together yesterday, so let's do it again." See both clips below.

Yesterdays lesson:

Psaki: I think you're misunderstanding how this process actually works pic.twitter.com/CBH5A7obQw — Acyn (@Acyn) May 24, 2021

Today's lesson: