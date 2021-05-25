LEGO announces biggest set ever, a world map with 11,695 pieces

The new LEGO Art World Map contains the most pieces ever in a set: 11,695. The completed piece is 25.5" x 40.5". Available June 1, the set will go for $24.99. From LEGO:

Customisable brick-built pins can be placed to mark out destinations already visited or highlight those still on the builder's bucket list to give this masterpiece a personal twist before it's proudly displayed.

The set's building instructions show how the 40 interconnecting base plates are divided into three sections for the build that can be arranged in one of three different ways, allowing you to place your favourite part of the world in the centre of your map[…]

The new set comes with a coffee-table style instruction booklet, a white brick-built frame and two hanging elements to make the map easy to display, take down and rebuild whenever the mood strikes.