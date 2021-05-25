Paul Krugman in NY Times: "government by the people may soon perish from the earth"

It's not the crazies like Marjorie Taylor Greene who are dismantling democracy before our very eyes, argues Paul Krugman in this New York Times opinion piece. It's the cowardly careerists like Kevin McCarthy who pretend they believe Trump is still president so they can remain in power.

America's democratic experiment may well be nearing its end. That's not hyperbole; it's obvious to anyone following the political scene. Republicans might take power legitimately; they might win through pervasive voter suppression; G.O.P. legislators might simply refuse to certify Democratic electoral votes and declare Donald Trump or his political heir the winner. However it plays out, the G.O.P. will try to ensure a permanent lock on power and do all it can to suppress dissent.

…

The point is that neither megalomania at the top nor rage at the bottom explains why American democracy is hanging by a thread. Cowardice, not craziness, is the reason government by the people may soon perish from the earth.