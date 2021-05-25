Picasso's watch, customized with his name on the dial, sells for $270,000

Above is Pablo Picasso's Michael Z. Berger watch custom-made for him in 1960 with the artist's on the dial. You can see Picasso wearing the timepiece in this 1965 portrait by Cecil Beaton. The watch just sold at auction for $267,000, 20 times higher than expectations. From Hypebeast:

Catherine Yaiche, Director Bonhams France, who was the auctioneer for the Paris sale, said: "This is an exceptional way to end this sale. I am happy to have been able to open our 2021 sales calendar in France and to conclude our sale by bringing down the gavel on this extremely rare Picasso watch, which blends art, luxury and the history of one of the most famous personalities in the world."