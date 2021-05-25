Sex pest politician faces suspension from parliament after ordering aide to be "less alluring"

Rob Roberts, a Conservative MP in the UK, repeatedly propositioned one of his aides and told her to be "less alluring," reports the BBC. His party applied no significant discipline, but a parliamentary standards committee found he sexually harassed the staffer and forced it to suspend him. The now-Independent MP faces a potential six-week ban from parliament itself for breaching its misconduct policy.

Mr Roberts's former employee said he had been left "uncomfortable," "shocked" and "horrified" by the MP's behaviour. In June 2020, the ex-staff member decided to report the MP to Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) for sexual misconduct. It is one of the first cases to be judged by the panel appointed to look at bullying and harassment cases last November.