Sore loser locks Samoa's first female PM out of parliament

Fiame Naomi Mata'afa arrived at parliament on Monday to be sworn into office as Samoa's first female PM. She wasn't allowed inside. Why? The former prime minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, and his supporters had locked down the building before Mata'afa's arrival. Malielegaoi has so far ignored a court order to step down from his position.

In the meantime, Mata'afa has been sworn into office in the parliament's gardens under a marquee, along with other members of her Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (Fast) party.

Malielegaoi and his party, the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), have been in power for over 20 years, and were recently ousted by the Fast party after a single independent MP broke a 25/25 tie between the two parties during the last election.

In a statement, the Fast party said: "Democracy must prevail, always. There can be no exceptions from this fundamental principle. Those who claim otherwise and act accordingly play with fire." via BBC

Malielegaoi called the outdoor ceremony "illegal and unlawful", but the former PM's feelings cannot contend with the votes of the people and the ruling of the supreme court.